Weather Update for Friday, 17th June 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies with Dust Haze.

Winds: Gentle Breeze of 9mph from the East.

Temperature: 27°C / 81°F Humidity: 77%

Sea Level Pressure: 1015.8mbs or 29.99″

Sunset: Today, 6:47 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:37 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East-southeast at 8 to 16 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: Dry and hazy conditions dominate conditions across the Eastern Caribbean. As a result, skies across Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Leeward Islands, Windward Islands and Barbados will be partly cloudy and hazy today and tonight with a slight chance of showers. Meanwhile, moisture and instability across Trinidad and Tobago will lead to a few cloudy spells today and tonight with a moderate chance of showers.