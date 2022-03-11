Weather Update for Friday, 11th March 2022

Present Weather: Partly cloudy with showers in the vicinity

Winds: A moderate breeze of 15mph from the Northeast.

Temperature: 24°C / 76°F Humidity: 77%

Sea Level Pressure: 1017.8mbs or 30.05″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:22 am Sunset: Today 6:20 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East-northeast at 12 to 22 mph with gusts up to 33 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet. A small craft advisory is now in effect for the Atlantic sides of the islands.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or a high chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 50 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A strong and dominant Atlantic High-pressure system will be the main weather feature affecting conditions across the region. Breezy conditions, as well as rough seas, are expected for Puerto Rico southward to Trinidad and Tobago. Occasionally cloudy skies with scattered showers and gusty winds over open waters and elevated areas are possible for the next 24hrs.