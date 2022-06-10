Weather Update for Friday, 10th June 2022

Present Weather: Partly Cloudy skies with slight dust haze

Winds: A Moderate breeze of 14mph from the Northeast.

Temperature: 28°C / 82°F Humidity: 75%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.2mbs or 30.01″

Sunset: Today, 6:44 pm Sunrise: Tomorrow, 5:36 am

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow

Winds: East at 8 – 18 mph.

Seas: 1.2 – 1.8m or 4 – 6ft.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A mid to upper-level trough along with available low-level moisture will likely generate unsettled conditions across the area from tonight. Cloudy skies with at least a moderate chance of showers are possible from the Virgin Islands southward to Trinidad and Tobago. Meanwhile, daytime heating will increase the chances of showers across Puerto Rico today.