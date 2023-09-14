Weather System Likely Next Week

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 22, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the St. Kitts Met Services are monitoring another weather system in the Atlantic Ocean, that has the possibility to cause some disturbance by mid next week.

In a weather alert post on Friday, the Met office says that conditions are expected to be favorable for the system and it is expected to be a cyclone as it approaches the island chain.

Everyone is encouraged to continue monitoring this and other developments in the Atlantic Ocean.