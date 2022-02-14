Weather Bulletin Update For Monday, 14th February 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies
Winds: A Gentle breeze of 12mph from an Easterly direction.
Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 68%
Sea Level Pressure: 1016.6mbs or 30.02’’
Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:37 am Sunset: Today, 6:13 pm
Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.
Winds: East at 10 to 19 mph and gusting to 31 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft caution is in effect.
Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:
Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.
Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. Few trade wind showers could also develop.
Conditions over the Leeward and the Virgin Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and tonight. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and tonight.