Weather Bulletin Update For Monday, 14th February 2022

Present Weather: Fair skies

Winds: A Gentle breeze of 12mph from an Easterly direction.

Temperature: 24°C / 75°F Humidity: 68%

Sea Level Pressure: 1016.6mbs or 30.02’’

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:37 am Sunset: Today, 6:13 pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East at 10 to 19 mph and gusting to 31 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. A small craft caution is in effect.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis:

Weather today: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A surface high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh wind flow across the region. Few trade wind showers could also develop.

Conditions over the Leeward and the Virgin Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and tonight. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and tonight.