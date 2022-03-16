Weathe Update for Wednesday,16th March 2022

Present Weather: Cloudy skies

Winds: A fresh breeze of 18mph from the Northeast

Temperature: 24°C / 76°F Humidity: 72%

Sea Level Pressure: 1018.3mbs or 30.07″

Sunrise: Tomorrow, 6:19 am Sunset: Today, 6:21pm

Weather Forecast Valid until 8 am Tomorrow.

Winds: East 12 to 24 mph and gusting to 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 – 3.1m or 5 – 10ft. High Surf Advisory is in effect as stated below.

Locations to be affected: Reefs and exposed eastern coastlines with relatively shallow, gently to moderately sloping, nearshore areas.

Timing: Until Thursday.

Moderate long period swells are reaching the area and are affecting eastern coastlines. The threat level to the life, livelihood, property, and infrastructure of those using the affected coastlines is moderate, with the potential for significant impacts. These swells are expected to cause life-threatening surfs and rip currents for affected coastlines. A high surf advisory means that dangerous surfs of 2 to 3 metres or 6 to 10 feet will affect some coastlines in the advisory area, producing hazardous conditions.

Weather Forecast for St. Kitts & Nevis: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or slight chance of showers.

Eastern Caribbean Forecast: A broad area of high pressure will generate a moderate to fresh easterly wind flow across the region. Few passing showers could also develop. Weather conditions over the Virgin Islands and the Leeward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers for today and a slight chance of showers for tonight. Weather conditions over the Windward Islands will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers. Puerto Rico will be partly cloudy with a moderate chance of showers.