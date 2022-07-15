“We Are Happy to Be Outside,” Director Morton Said at General Sports Camp

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2022 (SKNIS): “We are so happy to offer the outside experience to our children,” Director of Sport, Charles Morton said on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, as he gave an update on the return of the General Sports Camp.

The July 11 to 15 camp is currently facilitating approximately 130 children who are fine-tuning their skills in cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, tennis and golf.

“We are thrilled to resume our summer camp. … We had a two-year hiatus, and so we are excited, we are happy to be back out to offer this camp to the young people of the country,” Director Morton stated.

He added that some parents often drop in and spend some time observing the training sessions. They frequently expressed appreciation that their children can be meaningfully engaged during the week.

The camp targets children between the ages of 7 to 14 years.

Director Morton thanked the coaches for their commitment to ensuring that the camp is fun-filled and educational. He singled out Brittney Lawrence and Phoenetia Browne – two members of the female national football team, who are working with the girls during football training.

Mr. Morton also expressed appreciation to the Rams Group of Companies, the camp caterers and others who are “ensuring that the camp’s success is realized.”