The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 31, 2023, (RSCNPF): Wayne Chapman (57 years old) of Hanley’s Road, Nevis, was sentenced to twenty-seven (27) years in prison on January 25, 2023. The sentence commenced when his remand started five (5) years ago.

Chapman was found guilty by a majority verdict on December 09, 2022, for the murder of 45-year-old Shirley Dawn Morton. The incident occurred on January 21, 2018, at Buck Hill, Nevis.