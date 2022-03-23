Water Services Staff Celebrated for Commitment During March’s World Water Day Activities

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2022 (SKNIS): Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Shawn Richards, has expressed appreciation to the men and women of the Water Services Departments (WSD), who ensure that potable water is safe and available to residents of the twin-island Federation.

In a national address to celebrate World Water Day – which is commemorated globally on March 22 every year – the deputy prime minister hailed the hard-working staff for their dedication.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the over 100 men and women of the Water Services Department who every day work hard to ensure that we have water when we open our taps,” Honourable Richards stated. “Several of these workers get out of their beds at four in the morning while most of us are still enjoying the comfort of our beds. And so, while we know that there is still room for improvement, let us stop taking for granted the sacrifice and the cost that go into providing excellent water service.”

The WSD held several activities during March 2022 to celebrate World Water Day. Several of the activities were designed to build staff morale and celebrate their outstanding work.

On March 18, members of staff came together for a social gathering. The highlight of the event saw all of the workers taking turns to paint a section of a large painting that reflected the theme of World Water Day 2022 – “Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible.”

The following day, March 19, a cricket match was held in Nevis between teams from the St. Kitts Water Services Department and the Nevis Water Services Department. On March 20, WSD workers worshipped at the People’s Evangelistic Centre. Cyril Elliott, Abraham Greaux, and Jeffrey Delaney, former members of the department, were honoured for their service to the public during the church service.

Upcoming staff activities include a walk to the water storage tank at Morne Peak in Bird Rock on March 25 as well as a football match featuring a team from the St. Kitts Water Services Department versus the Nevis Water Services Department on March 27.