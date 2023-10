The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 8 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Wanted man Kemone Richards has turned himself in to the police.

According to a police spokesperson 19 year old Richards surrendered himself at the Basseterre Police Station on Saturday morning.

He is now in police custody.

Richards was wanted in relation to a building breaking and larceny.