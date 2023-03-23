Wack 100 Supports 6ix9ine, Police Asks For Help Finding Attackers

Police are asking for helping finding the men who attacked embattled rapper 6ix9ine at an LA Fitness gym in Florida this week.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a lot of sympathy within the hip-hop community as many decry the level of violence he experienced on Tuesday night after a group of men ambushed him in a South Florida gym sauna and brutally beat him.

The rapper has developed a crowd of unknown enemies who mainly hate him because he decided to cooperate with authorities in a RICO case in 2019 rather than keep silent and go to jail. Labeled a “snitch” by many in hip hop, 6ix9ine has been ostracized by many even though he has put on a brave face and continued with what’s left of his career, which included trolling others online.

Attackers filmed themselves beating the rapper, and one man was seen kicking and stomping his ribs while another man was seen running up to the rapper and kicking him in the face. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made so far. However, the brutality is being condemned by many hip-hop figures, including his manager Wack 100 and

“It’s unfortunate what happened to @6ix9ine. He’s a good guy. Life is full of lessons,” the A&R said.

“This isn’t about his so called street situation. This is about decision making on both sides. The ones who filmed & posted themselves will remember this day for many years to come. And 69 will now know he has to move accordingly. #staydangerous & don’t hesitate. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Wach 100 wrote.

He also added in a caption, “they did him like this for snitching, then turned around and snitched on themselves…clout is the new crack.”

Rich Dollaz also reacted to the violence inflicted in 6ix9ine.

“Not a fan of old boy but shouldn’t [George] Zimmerman be public enemy number 1 in Florida?” he asked on Tuesday night.

In the meantime, others like Boosie Badazz felt that the rapper deserved the beatdown. “Lmao snitches get stitches! Lets start a go fund me for this guy,” he said in support of the man seen beating and kicking 6ix9ine. Since making the statement, Boosie has been getting push back from fans who criticized him.

“This a grown man that had nothing to do with 69 lol Bruh is 45 years old this a straight L,” one fan wrote. “I’m not a fan of 69 but still like to see a grown 45 year old man say ‘I wanna get famous too’ while jumping a 26 year old he never met lol just because is wild! Den boosie talkin bout make a go fund me smh lol they cattin. The internet got y’all trippin.”

In the meantime, police are asking for helping finding the suspects who entered the gym in Lake Worth to assault Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez.

Watch the video of the three suspects entering the gym.