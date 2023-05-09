W.A.H.S. Wins Tourism Youth Congress

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): Washington Archibald High School has won the 2023 edition of the National Tourism Youth Congress.

The competition was held at the Marriott Resort on Friday morning and was held to choose a Junior Minister representative from among participating high schools who would represent St. Kitts at the Caribbean Tourism Organization Tourism Youth Congress later this year.

The competitors were tasked with researching and making presentations on various tourism related topics and challenges and at the end of it all, Cam-Ronn Audain of Washington Archibald High School scored 407 points to take the top spot and the title of Junior Tourism Minister.

Second place went to D’Jaaden Punrod of Cayon High School with 378 points. Destiny Morris of Saddlers Secondary School took third place with 337 points. And following closely behind in fourth place with 336 points was Josiah Hodge of the Charles E Mills Secondary School.

Executive Director in the Ministry of Tourism, Allister Williams said the Ministry welcomes all ideas raised during the congress as they intend to use it as part of a larger plan to improve the sector.

The Regional Tourism Youth Congress will be held during the State of the Industry Conference in the Turks and Caicos Islands in mid-October.

-30-