Vybz Kartel Show Off His Mansion Ahead Of Court Hearing About His Fate

Vybz Kartel is reminiscing about home ahead of his crucial court hearing, where he will learn about his fate.

The dancehall legend shared a video on his Instagram showcasing his lavish mansion, presumably where he will call home if he is released from prison next month. The clip shows the luxurious interior, including the kitchen fitted with high-end cooking equipment. It’s unclear the exact location of the home, but it’s clear the artist only has one thing on his mind, and that is to be home.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, is set to appear before the Court of Appeal on June 10 for a hearing that will last several days. Prosecutors are pushing for a retrial, but defense attorneys want the deejay and his co-defendants, Shawn Storm, Kahira Jones, and Andre St. Andre, to be set free.

Vybz Kartel and Likkle Vybz during 2023 visit behind bars

The four men were convicted for the murder of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams after the conclusion of a lengthy trial in 2014. Police say Williams was killed at a house belonging to the dancehall artist in Red Hills over two missing firearms. Kartel has since torn down the property where the alleged murder took place. He has also maintained his innocence over the years.

Vybz Kartel received his first hope of freedom in March of this year when the UK Privy Council ruled to squash the conviction and referred the case back to the Jamaica Court of Appeal for further ruling on whether to dismiss the case or grant prosecutors a retrial.

Still, Kartel continues to argue for his freedom and even questions whether it’s legal to hold him behind bars after the landmark Privy Council ruling. His protege and co-defendant, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, also echoed the same sentiments.

Earlier this month, Vybz Kartel’s defense team filed an application for his immediate release from prison. A hearing on that matter is set for May 29.

Tags: Vybz Kartel