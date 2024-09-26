Vybz Kartel Names Masicka & Skillibeng Among Top 5 Dancehall Lyricist

Vybz Kartel is often mentioned among the greats in dancehall when discussing lyricism, but who is among his Top 5 currently?

The dancehall legend, who is still basking in his freedom, shares on TikTok his Top 5 Greatest Dancehall Lyricists excluding himself. When his fans asked him to name his five artists Kartel responded by saying Aidonia, Assassin aka Agent Sasco, Chronic Law, Skillibeng, and Masicka “Donia, Sassin, Lawboss, Skillibeng, and Masicka,” he said.

Some fans questioned the inclusion of Skillibeng in the discussion of a lyricist in the dancehall space, but Kartel insists that the St. Thomas deejay is among his greats when it comes to wordplay. “Skillibeng? it’s obvious you were in prison for too long, try again Addi you can do better,” one fan said. Another fan interjected, “I love Skilli but best lyricist?”

In a recent interview, Vybz Kartel insisted that he had to include Skillibeng in his Top 5 and stated that Chronic Law reminds him of himself. “Mi affi put Law Boss, obviously mi affi put Skillibeng inna it simply because him style different, Law Boss remind me a me without being me,” Kartel said. “Nuh know if people listen to dah youth yah, me woulda put Sassin inna it… mi nuh gi weh praises suh… mi woulda put Donia inna it.”

In the meantime, Kartel is getting ready for his first post-prison concert at the National Stadium in Kingston on New Year’s Eve. The show is expected to have a sold-out audience and will mark the dancehall legend’s first live performance in fourteen years. Kartel teamed up with Downsound Records’ principal Joe Bogdanovich for the production.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that’s all about celebrating freedom and unity,” Bogdanovich said. “The ‘Worl Boss’ will make his epic return to the stage in grand style and we want to make sure each and every fan has a fair shot at securing their seat. With Tier 1 sold out, Tier 2 tickets are now available, so if you haven’t locked in your spot, now’s the time!”

Tickets for the event are now on sale physically at select locations across the island.

