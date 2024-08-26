Vybz Kartel Gets Down On His Knee For Sidem Ozturk, Reconnect With Sons

Vybz Kartel says his fiancee Sidem Ozturk is the first woman to make him go on his knees. The dancehall legend and his fiancee have become social media sensations since his release from prison a month ago.

Yesterday, Vybz Kartel shared a clip of himself getting down on his knees while seemingly putting a ring on Ozturk’s finger. Urban Islandz first reported in 2022 that Kartel and Ozturk were engaged as the deejay fought for his freedom and his life. The “InfraRed” deejay caught some heat from some of his fans for the relationship, but he stood his ground and even pushed back against critics.

“Shes white? Lol come offa mi page wid simple minded ignorant rubbish,” Kartel scolded fans who criticized his fiancee.

Vybz Kartel also shared a few clips of himself spending quality time with his sons, Shaheim Palmer, Likkle Vybz, Likkle Addi, and his youngest, Aiko’Don. In one clip, the artist beamed with pride as he hung with his three eldest sons as they bonded over meals. Likkle Vybz and Addi, who are budding recording artists, are poised to follow in their father’s footsteps.

The Gazanation leader also shared a video of himself with his fiancee and his son Aiko sitting first class on a flight out of Jamaica. “If it’s not Private it’s 1st Class,” he wrote.

Sidem also gets praised by some fans for supporting the deejay spending time with his children. “Look how they are seated, if it was some insecure woman who doesn’t understand themself they would be sitting next to their man. Big up yourself Sidem you are a gem, it’s the little things (yeah, and she is comfy taken aback while his son enjoys his flight with dad),” one fan wrote.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, spent 13 behind bars before he was released on July 31, 2024, after a high court judge ruled to dismiss his murder case. The ruling came months after the UK Privy Council ruled that jury misconduct robbed the artist of a fair trial and thus ruled to overturn the 2014 murder conviction.

Vybz Kartel is now focusing on his health and family ahead of his first show set for December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium.

Tags: Likkle Addi, Likkle Vybz, Sidem Ozturk, Vybz Kartel