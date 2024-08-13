Vybz Kartel First Concert ‘Freedom Street’ At National Stadium, Tickets Info

Vybz Kartel’s first concert in fourteen years is set for this December 31st at the National Stadium in Kingston.

The dancehall enigma scored a major legal win last month when the high court in Jamaica ruled to dismiss his murder case. Vybz Kartel, who is now 48 years old, was battling a life-threatening illness behind. Almost immediately after his release dancehall fans started inquiring about his first concert, but the dancehall artist’s main focus was on family and health.

Nevertheless, Kartel has teamed up with Downsound Records’ Joe Bogdanovich for his first post-prison concert dubbed “Freedom Street.” the show will be held at the National Stadium on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2024, which means the deejay will be ringing in the new year in style with some of his most loyal fans.

“After 14 long years, the Worl’ Boss is BACK and the countdown has begun to the most anticipated event in dancehall history – VYBZ KARTEL LIVE in concert on December 31 at The National Stadium, KINGSTON Jamaica,” Kartel said in a statement. “THIS. IS. FREEDOM STREET! Get ready for the BIGGEST, BADDEST, most EPIC New Years Eve Concert you’ve EVER seen. We’re talking about a NYE night that will rewrite the rules, shake the ground, and echo through the ages! This is not just a concert; this is an EVOLUTION!”

Freedom Street

Fans will have a chance to secure their tickets starting on August 31, 2024, at 3 AM and will only be able to purchase online at that time. A physical ticketing location will be announced at a later date, but those who are able to secure tickets online will be able to do so starting on August 31st. Fans can also email the production team at ([email protected]) for more ticketing details.

DownSound Entertainment chief executive officer, Joe Bogdanovich, and executive director, Robert Livingston, share that “Freedom Street is not just a concert—it’s a celebration of resilience, artistry, and the unbreakable spirit of Vybz Kartel.”

Skatta Burrell, who is also a member of the production team, stated that dancehall fans worldwide have been waiting for Vybz Kartel to return to the stage. “This event is going to be electrifying, and I can promise you, it’s going to be a night that will go down in dancehall history,” Burrell said.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is currently enjoying his freedom while taking care of his physical health to get stage ready ahead of the show. The “Fever” deejay shared several clips of himself hitting the gym and eating healthier meal options carefully selected by his fiancee Sidem Ozturk.

Kartel also just concluded a tour of the Caribbean which brought him to several Caribbean islands including a trip to St. Vincent and the Grenadines where he met with the country’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. The artist also met a medical team including a Cuban endocrinologist for treatment for his Graves’ disease. Following his medical treatment, the artist praised the medical team in the SVG for caring for him during his visit.

Vybz Kartel, real name Adidja Palmer, is now back in Jamaica where he is continuing his journey back to fitness for his December concert.

