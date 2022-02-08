Vote St. Kitts for Top Caribbean Destination

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 8, 2022: World travel experts continue to recognize St. Kitts as a premier tourist destination, with the nomination of the island for the Best Caribbean Destination, and also nominations of Belle Mont Farm, Park Hyatt St. Kitts, and St. Kitts Marriott Resort in the World’s Best Caribbean Hotel category for the 2022 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Citizens, residents, and lovers of the destination can make their vote count by visiting https://wba.m-rr.com/home to review and rate the nominees.

“It is a great honor that our destination continues to appeal to world travel experts during the recovery phase of our industry,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport, and Ports. “The resilience of our stakeholders has been remarkable and has allowed us to bounce back as a premier Caribbean destination with our unique collection of St. Kitts resorts. Recognitions of this caliber should motivate us as we continue to step in the right direction towards rebuilding a stronger and more dynamic tourism sector.”

The World’s Best is a travel awards program run by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey. The World’s Best 2022 survey is open for voting until February 28, 2022. The results will appear in the August 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine and its website in July 2022.

Stakeholders are encouraged to participate, with each survey respondent allowed to vote only once for each candidate.