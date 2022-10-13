Vote for Nevis in Caribbean Journal (CJ) Travelers’ Choice Awards 2022, NTA’s CEO urges

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, October 12, 2022 (NIA) — Nevisians worldwide and the island’s supporters are being urged to vote online for Nevis in the Caribbean Journal (CJ) Travelers’ Choice Awards 2022.

Mr. Devon Liburd, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA), told the Department of Information on October 12, 2022 that the island would benefit from more exposure if it emerged at the top of any of the categories in which it is nominated.

“I am encouraging every Nevisian and supporters of Nevis to follow the link provided and vote for the categories in which Nevis and establishments on Nevis are nominated.

“Caribbean Journal is a leading publication with wide following and influence in helping travellers to make choices for their next vacation. So when Nevis, in any of the categories, makes it to top positions it augurs well for tourism on Nevis,” he said.

In category no.2, Best Luxury Hotel in the Caribbean, the Four Seasons Resort was nominated. In category no. 7, Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean, Montpelier Plantation was nominated. In category no. 12, Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination, Nevis was nominated. in category no. 26, Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean, Sunshine’s Bar, Lounge and Grill was nominated.

The link for voting is: https://www.caribjournal.com/2022/09/19/vote-for-the-best-of-the-caribbean-in-the-cj-travelers-choice-awards-2022/