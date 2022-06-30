Volunteers and Vendors Commended for Successful Staging of St. Kitts Music Festival 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2022 (SKNIS): Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Senator Wendy Phipps publicly recognized and commended volunteers and vendors for the role they played in ensuring that the 24th Anniversary Edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival (June 23-25) was a resounding success.

“I wanted to use this opportunity to extend on behalf of the Federal Cabinet the gratitude of the Cabinet for the hundreds of volunteers who would have made the Music Festival possible. Every single staging of the Music Festival cannot take place without the work of volunteers and there were quite a number of them that would have put their shoulders to the wheel and would have made it possible for us to restart the Music Festival in what I consider to be grand, high-class fashion,” said Minister Phipps at a Cabinet Press Conference held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at NEMA.

“We also thank all the vendors who would have worked hard to ensure that the festival was a success. There were some 8-10 booths that would have been available for vendors, as well as a section for small vendors and also persons who were selling crafts,” she said.

Senator Phipps encouraged persons with outstanding invoices to turn them into the Ministry of Tourism, and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority Music Festival Committee so that they can be settled in a timely manner.

Equally important, Minister Phipps noted that a review will be carried out to determine the strength of the overall product.

“I should also indicate that a postmortem will be done on the 24th Edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival to look at the things that we would have done well, things that could be done better, to do some benchmarking and some best practices in terms of how we compare ourselves to other major festivals and basically, for what are some of the best practices that obtain elsewhere in the world that we too could adopt,” she said. “But nevertheless, from all assessments, we can say that we delivered in terms of ensuring that the St. Kitts Music Festival 24th Edition for the year 2022 was an experience like no other as was indicated by the slogan that would have been adopted.”

Minister Phipps added that budgetary support of EC $2.4 million was allocated for the expenditure related to the music festival.