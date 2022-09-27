Village Superstars Defeat St. Pauls in Crucial Super Six Encounter

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 25, 2022 — Rams Village Superstars inflicted defeat on defending SKNFA Premier League Champions S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s 2-1 in Super Six Playoff action last week Tuesday. The lone goal came in the 16th minute from Dequan Johnson for Village. St. Paul’s came close to finding an equalizer, but failed to score. After the match Coach Azem Jenkins of Village said this game was about heart and bouncing back after a defeat. “This game was about just heart and rebounding. How you respond to difficult moments, that’s what this game was about,” Jenkins said, referring to their previous match against Spurs. “I am proud of the guys; they worked really hard. They deserve this win.”

Manager for St. Paul’s Derionne Edmeade, said they still have a good chance to make the finals despite suffering their first loss of the playoffs. “We came out tonight just like all the other teams to really get the three points. Unfortunately, we didn’t. We have to give commendation to Ram’s Village Superstars. They really came out tonight and we were able to walk away with the victory. We still have to feel good about ourselves…we still have a game in hand so we still have a chance to pull ourselves together with three games left, nine points on the table. We still have a chance to make it to the finals,” Edmeade said.

In the night’s earlier match, SOL IAS Conaree got their first win of the post season with a 2-1 victory over St. Peters FC.

Scoring for Conaree

Nicquan Phipps 2nd min

Kadeen Lewis 37th min

Scoring for St. Peters

Aiden Nurse 90th +2 mins