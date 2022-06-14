Village, Conaree, St. Peters Among Winners in Week Two of Restart

The restart of the SKNFA Premier League in the month of May was a huge boost for the most popular sport in St. Kitts and Nevis. Here is a quick look at some of the Premier League results in recent weeks. On Friday, May 13, Hotspring Bath United suffered a 2-0 loss to Rams Village Superstars on Friday in SKNFA Premier League action at Warner Park.

Joseph Wilkes (Village) 63rd min

Mozari Hodge (Village) 87th min

After the match Village interim coach Travis Somersall commented on why the team created so many chances but scored only two goals, and said the players were anxious to score. Bath’s Coach Alex Claxton said despite the loss, his team played well.

In the night’s other match, Flow 4G Cayon Rockets flew past MFCR United Old Road Jets 3-1.

Malik Hendrickson (Cayon) 5th min

Carlos Bertie (Cayon) 19th min

Ber-nel Hobson (Old Road) 59th min

Carlos Bertie (Cayon) 80th min

Coach George Yellowman Isaac was pleased with the output from his team. Old Road’s Coach Alexis Morris felt his players lost concentration but know his team has some more matches to go to make up for this defeat.

Later that weekend, defending Premier League Champions S.L. Horsfords St. Paul’s ran riot over their village neighbours Fast Cash Saddlers 4-0 on Saturday in the SKNFA Premier League. The match played at the Warner Park football stadium saw goals from:

Malik Clarke (St. Paul’s) 10th min

Vinceroy Nelson (St. Paul’s) 45th min

Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s) 55th min

Karique Thomas (St. Paul’s) 57th min

Goalkeeper for St. Paul’s Jamal Jeffers said the team has been working hard defensively keeping up the reputation of St. Paul’s as a strong defensive unit. Coach of Saddlers, Kenroy Knibbs bemoaned his team’s defensive performance.

On Sunday, May 15, SOL IAS Conaree F.C. and St. Peters F.C. each registered their first victories of the Premier League restart when they got the better of Trafalgar Southstars and S-Krave Newtown United respectively. Kyhron Phillip scored for St. Peters in the 17th minute while Yuson Slader found the back of the net at the stroke of halftime in the 1st minute of stoppage time.

St. Peters was reduced to 10 men with a sending-off early in the second half, forcing them to play the rest of the match with a player less. That affected their attack, according to St. Peters player MJ Pemberton.

Meanwhile, Conaree F.C. came from behind to defeat Newtown United 2-1.

Akimba Lawrence (Newtown) 42nd min

Kadeen Lewis (Conaree) 52nd min

Trevor Hanley (Conaree) 76th min

Coach Al Richards of Conaree while happy with the win, said the team has to work on converting their chances, as they could have scored more goals. Newtown’s Coach Earl Jones was heartened with his players’ performance, even though they gave up their lead to lose the match.