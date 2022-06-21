Victims of Tangshan restaurant attack recovering from injuries, Chinese police say

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN)After days of mounting public pressure, Chinese police have finally issued an update on the investigation into a brutal restaurant attack in Tangshan — but the statement has done little to quell public outrage, or address concerns for the victims.

The assault, which took place in the early hours of June 10, saw several women repeatedly kicked and punched by a group of men. It sent shock waves across China after surveillance footage of the incident was leaked online.

A day after the attack, the Tangshan police issued a statement saying two women were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening injuries” and were in “stable condition.” No other information was provided. The victims, as well as their friends and family, have also remained silent.

On Tuesday, 11 days after the assault, the public security department of Hebei province, where Tangshan is located, released a lengthy statement, saying two of the women, aged 31 and 29, were “hospitalized in the general ward for treatment, and their conditions have improved.” The other two victims, aged 24 and 29, did not need hospitalization, it added.

According to a forensic report cited by the police, the hospitalized women suffered “second-degree minor injuries,” while the other two had “slight injuries.”