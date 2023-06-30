Veteran Calypsonian and Radio Personality Mic Stokes Passes Away

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 5, 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The management and staff of ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation are mourning the loss of calypsonian, writer, and radio personality Michael “Mic Stokes” Heyliger.

He passed away on Monday the 3rd of July. He was 69 years old.

Mic Stokes was a staple in the calypso arena with hits such as “All Kinda Tings”, “One Shot Man”, and “Liamuiga Calling”.

He was in the music business since 1969 and his first recorded track was entitled ‘Jumping Jack’.

He was also a noted drummer and has played in bands in Grenada, Trinidad, St. Vincent, St. Martin and in St. Kitts and Nevis with the GI Brass.

He was also recruited to be a member of the Legends Band.

At ZIZ Mic Stokes had been a part of the radio personality team for several years. He hosted National Showcase, a weekly programme which put the spotlight on national talent, particularly calypso; and co-hosted Radio market, an on-air buyer and seller forum with Jasmin Thomas.

In 2020, He was awarded the St.Kitts-Nevis Medal of Honor for his great contribution in music to the federation and the Caribbean on a whole.