Venezuelan Embassy marks anniversary of Bolívar’s death

Embassy of Venezuela. Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The Venezuelan embassy commemorated the 192nd anniversary of the death of the Liberator, Simón Bolívar, on Friday .

Bolívar died in the Colombian city of Santa Marta on December 17, 1830. He was the liberator of Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia and Panama.

A floral offering at the bust of Bolívar at the entrance to the embassy on Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain, led off the activity.

Venezuelan ambassador Álvaro Sánchez Cordero said Bolívar was an example in world history.

“Bolívar’s courage is relevant, as much or more than other great fighters in history. Bolívar and his soldiers had to travel thousands of kilometers on horses to fight in each country, and that makes us think how great our liberator was,” he said.

Cordero highlighted the characteristics of Bolívar beyond the military as a poet and diplomat.

He recalled Bolívar was the heir to a rich family with social privileges in a difficult time in Latin America, but his political and social vision led him to fight for the independence of his country and five others.

“Bolívar promoted inclusion, respect and positive influences and unity throughout Latin America,” Cordero said.

The event was also attended by Cordero’s wife Monica Rey, the Venezuelan minister counselor Ricardo Sánchez and diplomatic representatives from India, Panama, Turkey, Cuba, the Republic of Korea, China and Brazil.

