CARACAS/LA PAZ, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Venezuela and Bolivia on Thursday rejected U.S. President Joe Biden’s claims the prior day that the countries had failed to meet counternarcotics obligations. In a memo released by the White House, Biden said the two South American countries had not improved their efforts over the prior 12 months. U.S. […]
