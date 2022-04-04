Vance Winkworth Amory Has Passed on to the Great Beyond

Charlestown, Nevis, April 4, 2022 — Nevisians at home and abroad, awoke to the sad news on Saturday morning, April 2nd still hoping that it was just a cruel April fools’ joke.

However, as the reality sunk in, tributes poured in from around Nevis and around the world.

In more recent times, Amory was better known as the second Premier of Nevis and a serving Ambassador for the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

However, in his early life, he was known as a prolific and stylish opening batsman, who represented Nevis well and also the Leeward Islands and Combined Islands and also got a close-up look from the West Indies selectors, when he was called to represent the President’s X1.

Born May 22nd, 1949, Amory’s first-class average reads:

35 matches; 63 innings; 2 not outs; 1,416 runs; the highest score of 88; an average of 23.21; scored 7 half-centuries and took 29 catches, as he was also a superb fielder.

Vernon Springer, well known Sports Analyst, noted that Amory was his mentor and stated that he was deeply concerned about the improvement of others.

He said that of all of the Leeward Islands players who would have “almost made it” to the West Indies team, Amory is the most talked about in Barbados, where he studied and played cricket for a number of years.

He extended sincerest condolences to his grieving wife and children and to the wider Nevisian community and indeed all who mourn his loss.

Amory, at age 72, played Cricket in the local T-10 and T 20 leagues, representing the SDA Jets, up to late 2021 and still demonstrated the ability to play classic shots and move smartly around the field.

He also served as a mentor to the team members and that team has also extended condolences to the grieving family.