Valentine’s Day activities ’round town Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

There’s always something happening in Jamaica – the cultural mecca of the world.

And, when there’s a holiday or specially celebrated day in time, such as Valentine’s Day, we tend to go above and beyond for the sake of the festivities.

This week, 2023 ‘love day’ events are happening all over the island. Loop Lifestyle shortlists some V-Day activities just for you.

Exotichild Jewellery showcase. Pop in to select or customise a V-Day gift for your boo or check out the other artisans on show.

Lovestruck in the Kitchen. At ‘indulge’ you get to sip a welcome cocktail and live entertainment by Brian Royce.

But, there’s more. A five-course plated dinner – catered by caterer extraordinaire Celeste Gordon – and a wine-pairing experience – sponsored by Select Brands – kicks off this Tuesday only.

Stush in the City. Locale owners (Aisha Panton, founder of Pussbackfoot and Kerry-Ann Clarke from kerrymanwomanhome) want you to vibrate on a high frequency on ‘love day’ as they celebrate love in all its iterations.

You and your loved ones can sip on STUSH cocktails, and enjoy mezze and tapas. The sweetest deal in town has yet to get sweeter with strawberries, Likkle More chocolate, and wines from Select Brands.

Jamaican-made Love. Shop for authentic Jamaican-made gifts for your boonoonoonoos at Kingston Night Market, the top-tier art market experience in Kingston.

It’s on every Tuesday, but this one in particular, the KNM team is spreading love through music from DJ Luke, and performances by the Whole Note Mento Band, Prince Theo, Medisun, and Taj Johnson.

Hooray for Tacos! Speaking of Tuesdays, the team at TacBar fused their love for Tacos with their love for a party.

And, while they produce and promote tacos year-round, their ‘love month’ activities are centred on spreading the #Love of #Tacos, every Tuesday in February.

NewsAmericasNow.com