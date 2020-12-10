Valedictorian tells classmates, ‘Struggle for family, country and passion to succeed’ – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Miss Ercha Stapleton, valedictorian for the Nevis Sixth Form College urged her fellow 52 graduands of the Graduating Class of 2020 to struggle for their family, country and their passion and they will succeed. Ms. Stapleton delivered her Valedictory Address at the Nevis Sixth Form College 2020 Graduation Ceremony at the Nevis […]
Nevis Ministry of Health plans new health centre, poly-clinic, CT Scanner - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Thu Dec 10 , 2020
CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Despite financial constraints, the government plans to undertake several health care projects in 2021, according to the Honourable. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA). Hon. Brandy-Williams unveiled the prospective projects during the 2020 Budget Debate in the Nevis Island Assembly on […]

