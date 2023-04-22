Vaccination Week in the Americas 2023 Address

Vaccination week in the Americas 2023April 22 – 29, 2023Presentation By Hon. Dr. Terrance M DrewPrime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis & Minister of Health

Fellow citizens and residents,

This week is Vaccination Week in the Americas.

This is a regional health awareness week celebrated every year during the last week of April to promote equity and access to vaccination. From April 22 to 29, 2023, Saint Kitts and Nevis together with the countries and territories of the Region of the Americas, will celebrate the 21st annual Vaccination Week in the Americas (VWA) and the 12th World Immunization Week (WIW) under the theme: “Get up-to-date. #EachVaccineCounts”.

The overall aim of the week of activities is to raise awareness on the importance of immunization and to vaccinate hard to reach segments of our populations including indigenous peoples and migrants.

This year’s call to action: “Get up-to-date. #EachVaccineCounts” provides an opportunity to reinforce messages about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, benefits provided by vaccination, demonstrate the importance of receiving all doses of all vaccines included in our national immunization schedule and to share the successes of our Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). In Saint Kitts and Nevis, this year’s VWA campaign will focus on:

Human Papillomavirus Vaccine (HPV): re-sensitization of the public about its benefits in protecting individuals and loved ones.

Locating and immunizing those persons who were difficult to reach and failed to receive vaccines in 2022.

Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine: sensitizing farmers about the importance of this vaccine for their healthy living.

Vaccines are safe and save lives! In St. Kitts & Nevis, all vaccines offered under the national EPI program have been procured through Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) revolving Fund. Vaccines purchased through this route meet internationally recommended quality, safety and efficacy standards for their development, manufacture, transportation, and control.

Our local Ministry of Health (MOH) ensures adequate storage, distribution and correct administration of all vaccines. Vaccines are safe and prevent vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs).

Some of us have never seen some of these vaccine preventable diseases (VPDs), and some parents probably think that there is no real harm for infection, hence no need for urgency in keeping vaccine appointments or consenting to vaccinate our children. Polio has been eliminated from the Caribbean region since 1982. However, recently two unvaccinated individuals with no travel history presented to health facilities with paralysis of limbs and were tested and diagnosed with polio. The 1st case was detected in July 2022 in New York City and the 2nd case was detected in March 2023 in Peru. Both unvaccinated individuals were exposed to the virus and are now paralyzed having contracted this debilitating disease.

Today, the region of the Americas is facing new measles outbreaks after it was declared measles free in 2016. Between 2020 and 2021, the vaccination coverage rates of measles, mumps & rubella vaccine (MMR 1 & MMR 2) have decreased in this region and several children are susceptible to measles.

In 2022, in Saint Kitts and Nevis, the MMR1 coverage rate was 95% and the MMR2 coverage rate was 93%. The aim of the public health team is to target the defaulters during this VWA campaign to increase the coverage rate to 95% and above. The measles and polio vaccines are essential for the protection of our children and loved ones.

The Ministry of Health is appealing to parents to do all in your power to ensure that your infants and children are vaccinated according to schedule. Infants are at the highest risk for contracting communicable diseases since their immune system is not fully developed at birth. Vaccines help the immune system to respond to and defend itself against germs. Vaccines protect your infants by building up their natural defenses. It is of utmost importance that your infants be vaccinated against communicable diseases to develop immunity early and protect their lives.

#EachVaccineCounts. However, during this VWA campaign, the Ministry of Health will be focusing on two main vaccines: (1) the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine and (2) the Tetanus vaccine.

The Human Papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine can prevent infections from some types of human papillomavirus, and it provides protection against cervical cancer. Cervical cancer is a public health problem of major concern in the Caribbean region, including Saint Kitts and Nevis. Between 2020 to 2022, we have identified at least 8 cases of cervical cancer in the Federation. In response to this public health challenge, HPV vaccine was introduced into the national immunization schedule in October 2019 and is being offered to boys and girls in the sixth grade. Gardasil, the HPV vaccine that is being offered, is a two-dose vaccine given initially and then at six months after the first dose. This vaccine protects our boys and girls against the most common HPVs – types 6,11, 16 & 18 that cause cancer of the cervix, vagina, vulva, penis, anus, throat, as well as genital warts.

The Tetanus Toxoid Vaccine is the best tool in preventing tetanus infection also referred to as ‘lockjaw’ because one of the most common signs of this infection is tightening of the jaw muscles. Tetanus infection can lead to life threatening problems including muscle spasms and difficulty breathing. Tetanus is a disease caused by a bacteria called Clostridium tetani. The spores of the tetanus bacteria can be found everywhere in the environment including soil, dust, and manure. The spores develop into bacteria when they enter the body. Crop and animal farmers are at high risk for work-related injuries including cuts and wounds and are therefore at risk for tetanus infection by virtue of their work environment. Farmers would have received the five doses recommended during childhood. However, adults need a tetanus shot (tetanus booster) every 10 years. Around one in ten persons diagnosed with tetanus will die. During this week, farmers will be sensitized about this serious disease and booster shots will be offered to those who are in need. Tetanus vaccine is the best protection against tetanus infection.

All vaccines on the national schedule are available and accessible to everyone. I urge you all to get up to date information on each vaccine and get up to date with your vaccine schedule and that of your child, children and loved ones. #EachVaccineCounts!