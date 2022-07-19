Vacancy – System Administrator

The Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs wishes to invite persons to apply for the position of System Administrator on a full-time basis.

Roles and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to coordinating and maintaining the operation of the server room; examining, designing, implementing and managing the physical placement of technology to maximize server room floor space, interconnectivity cabling, and power including installation of new equipment; resolving issues in the event of hardware failures, and evaluating and recommending plans to support the server room current and future needs including alternate facilities/co-location.

The candidate must possess at least a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or Information Systems or Mechanical Engineering with a major in System Administration and Management and Database Management. He or she must have a CCNA Certification in Routing, Switching and Security, as well as four (4) years experience in server room management and computer hardware.

The deadline for the receipt of the application is Friday, August 05, 2022.