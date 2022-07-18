Vacancy – Senior Crown Counsel

The Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs wishes to invite persons tothe position ofon a full-time basis.

Duties and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to conducting significant, complex or high-profile trials in the Magistrate Court, or the High Court; conducting significant, complex or high-profile appeals in the OECS Court of Appeal; providing high-level advice to and on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and promoting excellence in the professional services provided by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions both in Court and in Chambers.

The candidate must possess at least a Bachelor of Law degree and a Legal Education Certificate or equivalent. Applicants must be called to the Bar in Saint Christopher and Nevis or possess the requisite qualification to be called to the Bar in Saint Christopher and Nevis. He or she must have a minimum of seven (7) year’s practice.

The deadline for the receipt of the application is Friday, August 05, 2022.

Suitably qualified persons must submit a letter of application, curriculum vitae, police record, official academic certified transcripts and other relevant documents (certified copies), as well as two (2) references with telephone numbers and e-mail addresses to: