Vacancy – Crown Counsel

The Human Resource Management Department (HRMD) on behalf of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs wishes to invite persons tothe position ofon a full-time basis.

Duties and responsibilities of the post include but are not limited to undertaking prosecutions of all assigned criminal and other cases to ensure justice is served and delivered in a timely manner; assisting Senior Crown Counsel and Director of Public Prosecutions during trials in order to maintain activities of the Court; liaising with police and other law enforcement agencies where necessary to ensure sufficient collection of evidence that supports timely and just prosecution, and facilitating the participation of victims, witness, complaints and accused persons in the criminal justice system and protection of their rights.

The candidate must possess at least the Bachelors of Law degree and the Legal Education Certificate or equivalent. Applicants must be called to the Bar in Saint Christopher and Nevis or possess the requisite qualification to be called to the Bar in Saint Christopher and Nevis.

The deadline for the receipt of the application is Friday, August 05, 2022.

Suitably qualified persons must submit a letter of application, curriculum vitae, police record, official academic certified transcripts and other relevant documents (certified copies), as well as two (2), references with telephone numbers and e-mail addresses to: