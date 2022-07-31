Vacancy – ACS-RESEMBID Knowledge Product Consultancy

The Association of Caribbean States (ACS), invites suitable and interested persons to apply for the title of Consultancy to develop and operationalize a regionally aligned, relevant, best-practice tool that aids tourism stakeholders in the containment and effective management of contagion scenarios.

The deadline for receipt of offers is Monday, August 15, 2022, at 5:00 pm (AST). Late submissions will not be processed. The duration of the assignment is expected to be for a period of approximately ten (10) months, with an expected commencement date of September 19, 2022.

The consultant will work in close collaboration with the Project Team in the Directorate of Trade and Sustainable Development (DTSD), supported by the Units and Directorates at the ACS Secretariat with the technical competencies for the scope of services required for this consultancy. Under the general guidance of the Project Manager, the Consultancy Team is responsible for the development of a best practice guide and execution of training sessions to operationalize the guide. In undertaking the aforementioned, the Consultancy Team will be expected to conduct research for a gap analysis, engage OCT stakeholders, develop training modules and materials on the guide, as well as deliver virtual and in-country training seminars that help foster tourism resilience.

All documentation required to participate in this tender process must be presented in English. Proposals must be sent electronically to the attention of Mrs Safiya Horne-Bique, Director of Trade and Sustainable Development, to the following email address [email protected] and copied to [email protected] with the subject “ACS-RESEMBID Knowledge Product Consultancy”.