Vacancies: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

Vacancies: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

Please see below two vacancies published on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons Website

Senior Public Affairs Officer – (P-4)Division:  External RelationsDeadline: 20 November 2022

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons – Senior Public Affairs Officer – (P-4) (opcw.org)

Head, Assistance and Protection Branch (P-5)Division:  International Cooperation and AssistanceDeadline: 20 November 2022

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons – Head, Assistance and Protection Branch (opcw.org)

