UWI Extends Best Wishes to Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 12, 2022 (SKNIS): The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus has extended its best wishes to the newly elected Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew.

In a letter from Francis O. Severin, Ph.D., Pro-Vice Chancellor and Principal of UWI Open Campus to Prime Minister Drew, he said:

“Please accept on behalf of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, sincere congratulations on the success of your party at the recently held elections in St Kitts and Nevis, and also on your appointment as Prime Minister.

“We look forward to collaboration and partnership with your Government as we support your efforts to improve tertiary education in your beloved homeland. The Open Campus is committed to The UWI’s mission “to advance learning, create knowledge and foster innovation for the positive transformation of the Caribbean and the wider world” and we are confident that this can be achieved by working together.

“Best wishes for a rewarding tenure in office!”