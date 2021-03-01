USVI Air Ambualance Service Expands With Coronavirus – The St Kitts Nevis Observer

admin 7 hours ago

Air ambulance provider AeroMD has expanded its ICU-level capability as the coronavirus continues to put pressure on healthcare systems AeroMD recently added a Cessna Citation Bravo jet to its US Virgin Islands-based medical evacuation fleet. In conjunction with strategic aviation partner Bohlke International Airways, the jet was selected for exceptional safety and its spacious cabin […]
Haiti: Thousands March Against Moïse, Kidnappings and U.N. - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Mon Mar 1 , 2021
By Jacqueline Char Propelled by a burgeoning sense of doom and fears of a reinstatement of a dictatorship, thousands of Haitians peacefully waved tree branches and Haitian flags through the capital and several major cities in Haiti Sunday to protest a growing wave of for-ransom kidnappings, and again called for […]

