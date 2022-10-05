Use of Rifle Range at Baker’s Point, Conaree on 8th October to 23rd October 2022

The members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force will be using the Rifle Range at Baker’s Point, Conaree on the following dates and times:

Saturday 8th October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Sunday 9th October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Saturday 15th October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Sunday 16th October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Saturday 22nd October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Sunday 23rd October 2022 from 06:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs.

Persons living in Keys and Conaree Villages and having livestock within the area are kindly asked to refrain from grazing their animals in this area and NO LOITERING on the beach during this period.