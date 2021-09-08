Next Post

World View: Biden on Climate Crisis, Taliban Old Guard in Charge, Paris Terrorist Trial, More

Sep 08, 2021
Sep 08, 2021 The Associated Press The Rundown In NYC after Ida, Biden calls climate ‘everybody’s crisis’ NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden declared climate change has become “everybody’s crisis” on Tuesday as he toured neighborhoods flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, warning it’s time for America to […]

