COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations skyrocketed this Labor Day in comparison to Labor Day 2020. The Washington Post COVID-19 tracker found that hospitalizations on Labor Day in 2021 reached 99,270 individuals, up from 38,192 people in 2020. That is a 160-percent increase in hospitalization over the past year, despite the U.S. having more than half […]
World View:
Wed Sep 8 , 2021