US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs 

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law ⁠meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of ⁠his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

The decision on Friday comes after Trump leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused ⁠global economic uncertainty.

More to come…