VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority  Weather Update for Monday, 10th June, 2024  VACANCY: St. Kitts Tourism Authority – Sales &amp; Marketing Consultant, United Kingdom  Archives  Taiwan’s Inclusion in the WHO: A Global Imperative  Taiwan’s Indispensability in Preparing for Future Pandemics 
World News

US says it killed 37 fighters in separate Syria attacks this month 

29 September 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The United States military says it has killed dozens of fighters from ISIL (ISIS) and an al-Qaeda-affiliated armed group in two separate attacks this month in Syria.

In a statement released on Sunday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a “large-scale airstrike” on a remote ISIL camp in central Syria on September 16 killed at least 28 operatives, including four senior leaders.

The statement did not identify the people killed but said the attack would disrupt ISIL’s “capability to conduct operations against U.S. interests, as well as our allies and partners”.

CENTCOM also said that an attack in northwestern Syria on September 24 killed nine fighters, including “Marwan Bassam ‘Abd-al-Ra’uf, a senior Hurras al-Din leader responsible for overseeing military operations from Syria”.

This was the second attack targeting the senior leadership of the al-Qaeda-aligned group in as many months. In August, CENTCOM announced the killing of Abu-Abd al-Rahman al-Makki in an attack in Syria.

Hurras al-Din emerged in Syria in 2018, linked to al-Qaeda supporters.

The US has about 900 troops in Syria, as well as an undisclosed number of contractors. It says its forces are on a mission to advise and assist local allies trying to prevent a resurgence of ISIL, which in 2014 swept through parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

The Syrian government has repeatedly expressed its opposition to the US role in Syria and demanded the withdrawal of its forces.

 

Support us

Related News

28 September 2024

Rising sea levels mean ‘tide of misery’ for coastal communities 

29 September 2024

Israel bombs ‘dozens of targets’ in Lebanon after Nasrallah’s assassination 

12 September 2024

AMLO calls for swift enactment of Mexico judicial overhaul after state nods 

16 September 2024

Trump safe after shooting near his Florida golf course, authorities say 