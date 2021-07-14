Next Post

UK Public at Risk from Hostile State Threats - MI5 - The St Kitts Nevis Observer

Wed Jul 14 , 2021
The head of MI5 is to urge the public to be as vigilant about threats from “hostile states” as from terrorism. These include disruptive cyber-attacks, misinformation, espionage and interference in politics – and are usually linked to Russia and China. In a speech on Wednesday, Ken McCallum will say these […]

