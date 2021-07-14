By Justine Coleman The Hill The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases has increased 94 percent over the past two weeks, according to data from The New York Times, as worries over outbreaks climb nationwide. The U.S. recorded a seven-day average of more than 23,000 daily cases on Monday, almost doubling from the average two […]
US: New COVID-19 Cases Up 94 % in Two Weeks – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
