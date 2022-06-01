US lifts Cuba flight restrictions imposed under Trump

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The administration of President Joe Biden on Wednesday revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba imposed by his predecessor, including ending a prohibition on US airline flights to Cuban airports other than Havana.

The US Transportation Department (USDOT) issued the order at the request of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said the action was “in support of the Cuban people, and in the foreign policy interests of the United States.”

The White House last month had signaled the planned move as part of a broader revision of policy toward Cuba. The flight restrictions have been lifted effective immediately.

The Trump administration had issued a series of aviation restrictions in 2019 and 2020 in a bid to increase US economic pressure on the Cuban government. read more

They included barring U.S. carriers from flying to eight international airports in Cuba outside of Havana including those in Camaguey, Cayo Coco, Cayo Largo, Cienfuegos, Manzanillo, Matanzas and Santiago de Cuba.

