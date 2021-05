By Marty Johnson – The Hill- A federal grand jury has indicted all four former Minneapolis police officers involved with the killing of George Floyd in May 2020, including Derek Chauvin, who was convicted on murder and manslaughter charges last month. The multicount indictment from the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, accuses […]

Haiti has still not taken the necessary steps to receive a single vaccine, lamented the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). “Haiti is still in the process to finalize the arrangements that all the other countries have made to be able to receive these vaccines,” said Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Deputy […]