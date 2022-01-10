US, EU slap new sanctions on Nicaraguan officials before Ortega’s inauguration

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The United States and the European Union issued new sanctions on a number of Nicaraguan officials on Monday, just hours before the the country’s long-time strongman leader Daniel Ortega was expected to be sworn in for his fifth term as the president.

The US and the EU have accused Ortega — along with his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo — of human rights abuses and undermining democracy and the rule of law.

In a coordinated move designed to put pressure on the Ortega-Murillo regime on what was meant to be a day of celebrations, the US and EU added several high profile officials, including the defense minister, to their growing lists of sanctioned individuals.

The US Treasury announced new sanctions against six Nicaraguan officials over accusations of state acts of violence, disinformation and targeting of independent media. Those targeted include the Defense Minister Rosa Adelina Barahona De Rivas and Military Chief of Staff Bayardo Ramon Rodriguez Ruiz.

Separately, the US Department of State announced it was taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 116 individuals, including mayors, prosecutors, university administrators, as well as police, prison, and military officials.

Read More