WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month. Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work alongside the U.S. Ambassador Michele […]
US Appoints Special Haiti Envoy to Help with Assistance – The St Kitts Nevis Observer
