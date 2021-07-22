WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday announced a special envoy to help coordinate U.S. assistance in Haiti, including efforts promoting long-term peace and elections after the assassination of Haitian president Jovenel Moise this month. Daniel Foote, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, will work alongside the U.S. Ambassador Michele […]

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Doctors Hospital has applied to the Grand Court in Cayman for leave for judicial review of the ongoing failure by the Government of the Cayman Islands (”the CIG”) to formulate and publish criteria against which healthcare facilities are assessed […]