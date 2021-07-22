Next Post

Doctors Hospital Advances Legal Action Around Hiring Institutionally Registered Medical Practitioners In The Cayman Islands, Claiming Patient Safety Is Otherwise At Risk

Thu Jul 22 , 2021
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Doctors Hospital has applied to the Grand Court in Cayman for leave for judicial review of the ongoing failure by the Government of the Cayman Islands (”the CIG”) to formulate and publish criteria against which healthcare facilities are assessed […]

You May Like