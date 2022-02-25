US Ambassador Leads Delegation on Visit to St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 25, 20222 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Aviation) — The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis recently welcomed a delegation from the Embassy of the United States of America (based in Barbados) on an official visit to the Federation.

The February 16-19, 2022 visit, led by Her Excellency Ambassador Linda Taglialatela, aimed to strengthen the partnership and deepen bilateral bonds between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the United States and forge high-level discourse on matters of mutual interest.

The short visit saw engagements with Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Social Services et al., the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, and Minister of Health et al., the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.

Some important matters discussed included but were not limited to: collaboration to strengthen border security measures, entrepreneurship programmes for women, capacity building and education for leadership, short-term training and scholarships, COVID-19 Assessment, Economic Recovery, and Resilience Programmes, the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme, and the FinCEN Advisory.

Saint Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the United States of America on the attainment of Independence in 1983.