Urgent Closure Of Department Of Agriculture To Facilitate Launch Of Work Program

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2022, (Agriculture Media & Communications Unit) — The General Public is asked to note that the Department of Agriculture will be closed on Thursday 13th January 2022, to facilitate the official launch of its 2022 work programme for workers of the Ministry and its Departments. However, the St. Kitts Abattoir and the Basseterre Public Market will remain open.

The Ministry and Departments will resume normal working activity on Friday 14th January 2022.

In addition, farmers and the public are asked to note that the period for the sale of animal feed at the discounted price of EC$ 20.00 ended on the 31st December 2021.

Therefore, effective Monday 10th of January 2022, the price of animal feed will revert to EC$40.00 per day.

We thank you for your patronage and look forward to another productive year with your support.