Updated Gas Prices

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 9, 2022 (ZIZ Newsroom) — The Ministry of Finance has released an updated price list for gasoline at local gas stations as of June 8.

According to the release, the maximum retail price for unleaded gasoline is $18.01 per gallon at Delta Service Stations and $18.88 per gallon at SOL Service Stations.

According to releases from the Budget Division of the Ministry of finance these are the highest recorded prices for gases in the federation in several years.

The increase in gas prices has been attributed to external international factors such as the war in Ukraine and disruption to the global supply chain.

It is unclear at this time as to when gas prices may go down again.