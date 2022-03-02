Upcoming CDM Audit and the 2022 Caribe Wave Exercise Are Special Topics on Working for You on Wednesday, March 02

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, March 01, 2022 (SKNIS) – Plans for an upcoming audit of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), as well as the 2022 Caribe Wave Tsunami Exercise will be discussed on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 02, 2022.

The special guests will include Mrs. Claricia Langley-Stevens, Deputy National Disaster Coordinator; Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of NDMD; Regional Consultant, Ms. Denise Murray; Planning Officer at NEMA, Mrs. Oureika Lennon-Petty, and Superintendent Lyndon David.

Wednesday’s discussions will focus on the importance of the upcoming Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) Audit that will seek to enhance the country’s preparedness in times of disasters, and also examine the significance of the regional Caribe Wave Exercise to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS YouTube channel.